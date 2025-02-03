Left Menu

Bizarre Family Dispute Over Deceased Man's Rights

In Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, a peculiar conflict emerged when a man demanded half of his deceased father's body amid an argument with his brother over funeral rites. Police intervention resolved the situation, allowing the younger son to proceed with the cremation as per their father's wishes.

A shocking incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district when a man insisted on dividing his late father's body with his brother. The unusual quarrel originated from a disagreement over who would perform the last rites.

Local police were drawn into Lidhorataal village, 45 km from the district headquarters, due to the brothers' altercation. Dhyani Singh Ghosh, 84, passed away from a prolonged illness, staying with his younger son Deshraj, while his elder son Kishan lived outside the village.

Kishan, reportedly intoxicated, demanded the body be halved for each brother to conduct rites. Authorities convinced Kishan to relent, enabling Deshraj to execute the cremation as initially intended by their late father.

(With inputs from agencies.)

