RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Kerala Visit: Cultural and Religious Engagements

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit Kerala for two days starting February 4. He will inaugurate a cultural event and address a religious conference in Pathanamthitta before departing on February 6. This visit follows a six-day tour in January for organizational activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:20 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to visit Kerala on a two-day tour beginning February 4. Upon his arrival at the international airport on Tuesday morning, Bhagwat will inaugurate the Tapasya Kalasahitya Vedi Suvarnotsavam at Rajendra Maidan later that evening, according to a statement issued on Monday.

The following day, Bhagwat will attend a conference as part of the Cherukolpuzha Hindu Religious Convention in Pathanamthitta district. His itinerary includes addressing the attendees during the event on Wednesday, highlighting the significance of cultural and religious discussions.

The RSS Chief's visit will conclude as he departs Kerala on February 6. This marks his return to the state after a six-day organizational tour in January, signaling his continued engagement in Kerala's socio-cultural dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

