Ruggia Found Guilty: A Landmark #MeToo Verdict in French Cinema

On Monday, a significant verdict was rendered in Paris, as French film director Christophe Ruggia faced conviction for sexually abusing underage actress Adele Haenel, in a prominent #MeToo case that has rocked the French cinema landscape.

Despite Ruggia's denials, the court sentenced him to a four-year term, of which two years are suspended and two years will be under an electronic ankle bracelet. His attorney, Fanny Colin, confirmed Ruggia's intent to appeal.

The courtroom was filled with prominent figures of French cinema, underscoring the trial's significance, as Haenel described abuse starting at the age of 12. Her allegations echo a broader narrative of an industry slow to reform, as acknowledged by Haenel's recent departure from the film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)