Non-Veg Controversy: A Temple-Town Standoff
In Thiruparankundram, a clash erupted over the consumption of non-vegetarian food on sacred land. The police enforced prohibitory orders, detaining eight Hindu Munnani activists. Despite the ban, tensions persist as political leaders condemn the suppression of democratic rights, promising future protests.
- Country:
- India
The peaceful landscape of Thiruparankundram hill town transformed into a heavily monitored zone as prohibitory orders took effect. More than 4,000 police officers from various districts were deployed to maintain control following unrest initiated by a protest against non-vegetarian food consumption in a revered area.
Approximately eight activists from Hindu Munnani, a group opposing the dietary practices on these sacred grounds, were detained as a safeguard against potential violence. The hilltop temple dedicated to Lord Subrahmanya stands alongside a Dargah, indicating the area's cultural diversity.
As legal challenges to the prohibitory orders unfold, Hindu leaders like BJP's H Raja and Hindu Munnani President Kadeshwara Subramaniam criticize the current measures as oppressive. They vow to continue their agitations to protect what they view as the sanctity and rights of their community members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Police Crackdown: 57 Arrested in Kerala's Dalit Teen Assault Case
Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Arms, Liquor, and Drug Seizures Ahead of Assembly Elections
Jharkhand Police Crackdown: Embezzlement Ring Exposed
Mumbai Police Crackdown: Arrest in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case
Delhi Police Crackdown Ahead of Elections: Illicit Liquor, Drugs Seized