Non-Veg Controversy: A Temple-Town Standoff

The peaceful landscape of Thiruparankundram hill town transformed into a heavily monitored zone as prohibitory orders took effect. More than 4,000 police officers from various districts were deployed to maintain control following unrest initiated by a protest against non-vegetarian food consumption in a revered area.

Approximately eight activists from Hindu Munnani, a group opposing the dietary practices on these sacred grounds, were detained as a safeguard against potential violence. The hilltop temple dedicated to Lord Subrahmanya stands alongside a Dargah, indicating the area's cultural diversity.

As legal challenges to the prohibitory orders unfold, Hindu leaders like BJP's H Raja and Hindu Munnani President Kadeshwara Subramaniam criticize the current measures as oppressive. They vow to continue their agitations to protect what they view as the sanctity and rights of their community members.

(With inputs from agencies.)