Unifying Indian Cinema: Huma Qureshi's Vision for Global Storytelling

Huma Qureshi argues against the North-South cinema divide in India, advocating for unity in the film industry to create Indian versions of global hits like 'Squid Game.' She emphasizes focusing on Indian stories for global audiences and highlights her experience and new ventures in cinema and literature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:01 IST
Huma Qureshi Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Huma Qureshi dismisses the North versus South cinema debate, urging the Indian film industry to unite rather than engage in such divisions. She advocates for Indian cinema to create its own versions of global hits like 'Avatar' and 'Squid Game.'

Qureshi emphasizes that India has a single film industry, and collaboration among artists across the country benefits creativity and market dynamics. She also shares her experiences in South Indian films and her desire for more cross-regional opportunities.

Beyond acting, Qureshi, who recently released her fantasy fiction novel, shares the challenges she faced as a new author and discusses her literary journey. With several upcoming projects, she remains a prominent figure in both cinema and literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

