Innovative Tech Solutions Enhance Maha Kumbh Mela Experience

HMD introduces unique service initiatives at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, including the HMD Care Camp for device repairs, and the collaboration with Radioline for local travel information. These efforts aim to enrich pilgrims' experiences by offering technological support, regional integration, and promoting the 'Dekho Apna Desh' campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) is making waves at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 with its first-ever HMD Care Camp, offering exclusive services for repairing HMD and Nokia phones, along with complimentary loaner devices. In partnership with Radioline, HMD has also introduced a local travel information feature, providing crucial updates on Maha Kumbh, religious content, and navigation support to pilgrims.

As part of its broader initiatives, HMD is collaborating with the Ministry of Tourism and the Uttar Pradesh government to promote domestic tourism under the 'Dekho Apna Desh' campaign. By creating branded touchpoints throughout Prayagraj, HMD ensures pilgrims access consistent support during their spiritual journey.

The campaign aligns with HMD's commitment to advancing cultural heritage and technology, bringing longer battery life, bigger screens, and secure financial transactions through inventive UPI applications to support pilgrims. CEO Ravi Kunwar highlights HMD's dedication to enhancing spiritual experiences through strong regional presence and innovative technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

