On Saturday, Russia launched a barrage of missile and drone strikes on Ukraine, claiming the lives of seven individuals and injuring dozens more, according to official reports. The intensifying conflict prompted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to call for expedited diplomatic efforts to strengthen Kyiv's defense capabilities with timely weapon deliveries.

In a series of attacks, two glide bombs struck a populated area in Sumy, resulting in five deaths and injuries to thirty others, local authorities confirmed. Additional strikes were reported in Zaporzhzhia and Odesa, exacerbating the dire situation as Ukraine faces a pressing shortage in air defense munitions.

Ukraine's President emphasized the necessity for enhanced cooperation with international partners, especially concerning an agreement on producing Patriot interceptor missiles. Amidst these developments, Ukrainian forces have retaliated by targeting Russian military logistics, aiming to weaken supply lines essential for the occupation forces in southern Ukraine.