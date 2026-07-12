Tensions in the Strait: Iran and Oman Discuss Safe Passage Amidst Escalating Conflict

Irans Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi And His Omani Counterpart On Saturday Discussed Arrangements For The Safe Passage Of Ships Through The Strait Of Hormuz

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met with Oman's counterpart to discuss ensuring the safe navigation of ships through the critical Strait of Hormuz. This meeting comes as tensions rise, with the U.S. demanding Iran assures free, unfettered transit. Despite hostilities, both nations have agreed to continue negotiations.

A senior Iranian source revealed ongoing efforts to organize talks involving the U.S., Qatar, and Pakistan, amid no recent attacks reported. Discussions between Araqchi and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi focused on maintaining free passage as per past agreements. Omani state media claimed negotiations would persist at various levels.

Oman's mediation highlights the significance of the strait, a key transit route for global oil supply, disrupted by Iran's blockade. U.S. officials seek a clear commitment from Iran to cease ship attacks, while a draft proposal suggests free passage through Omani waters. Meanwhile, regional tensions continue as Iran mourns its late supreme leader, promising retaliation and raising regional stakes.