Director Imtiaz Ali Reflects on Challenges and Inspirations

Renowned filmmaker Imtiaz Ali likens the films he creates to temporary abodes, contrasting them with lifelong influences like 'Sholay'. Speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival, he shared his perspective, humorously defending 'Sholay' while acknowledging his own works' growing popularity over time.

Reflecting on the passionate defense of his films by fans, Ali emphasized that significant films for him are those he watched before becoming a filmmaker. He humorously noted he would defend 'Sholay' at any cost, although the film's creators might not share his fervor.

Despite his films' delayed popularity, Ali expressed a desire to convey stories simply, citing the importance of immediate connection with audiences. He aims to capture the same straightforward storytelling seen in classics like the 'Mahabharata', striving to make his narratives more accessible.

