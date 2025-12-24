Chitkara University Hosts Vibrant Storytelling Festival — Never Ending Story

Chitkara University recently wrapped up the second edition of the 'Never Ending Story,' a vibrant two-day storytelling festival hosted by the Chitkara Design School. The event served as a creative oasis, drawing design experts, filmmakers, musicians, and storytellers nationwide for enriching discussions and learning experiences.

The festival commenced with stirring performances by acclaimed artists Bindhu Malini and Lalon, whose music, inspired by Sufi, Bhakti, and experimental traditions, set a captivating mood. A Design Dialogue platform, featuring experts like Azmina Poddar and Dr. Sherline Pimenta, delved into the future of design education and the role of technology in creative spheres.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor of Chitkara University, highlighted storytelling's vital role in design and culture, emphasizing the university's dedication to nurturing innovative ecosystems. The festival offered specialized workshops in AI, sound design, narrative gaming, and more, culminating with a celebrated film screening and a panel with noted filmmakers.