Madhuri Dixit Celebrates 25 Years of 'Pukar' with Heartfelt Nostalgia
Madhuri Dixit Nene celebrated the 25th anniversary of her film 'Pukar' with a nostalgic and grateful Instagram post, highlighting the timeless appeal of the film and its classic song 'Que Sera Sera'. She praised her co-stars and thanked audiences for their ongoing love and support.
Veteran actress Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Instagram to mark a significant milestone: the 25th anniversary of her film 'Pukar'. Filled with nostalgia and gratitude, Dixit's post expressed her appreciation for the enduring love the film and especially its song 'Que Sera Sera' have received over the years.
'Pukar', starring Anil Kapoor alongside Dixit and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, was lauded for its compelling storyline and chart-topping soundtrack. In her post, Dixit reminisced about the film's special place in her heart, citing the incredible experience of working with the team and fans' continued affection as sources of joy.
Recently appearing in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', directed by Anees Bazmee, Dixit praises her latest project for performing well at the box office, even amidst a clash with another major release, 'Singham Again'. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav.
