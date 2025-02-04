Left Menu

Operation 11: Ensuring Safety at Maha Kumbh Amidst Challenges

Following a deadly stampede, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, implemented 'Operation 11' to manage crowds during the Maha Kumbh's Basant Panchami event. Enhanced security measures were enacted, including inter-agency coordination, traffic diversions, and real-time monitoring to prevent further incidents.

The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has intensified its efforts to ensure safety during the Maha Kumbh following a tragic stampede that claimed at least 30 lives. The 'Operation 11' plan is a comprehensive set of crowd management strategies implemented for the Basant Panchami bathing.

On Monday, over 2.5 crore devotees participated in the holy dip, amidst a new security landscape designed to prevent incidents like the January 29 stampede which is under judicial review. Key measures involve strengthening inter-agency coordination with state and central forces, implementing strict access controls, and deploying additional personnel at crowded locations.

Innovative traffic diversions and enhanced monitoring systems were put in place to manage large crowds effectively. The success of these measures on Basant Panchami will be the model for upcoming events, with authorities committed to ensuring seamless and safe proceedings throughout the Maha Kumbh.

