Zac Efron and Will Ferrell Team Up for Untitled Comedy Thriller

Actor Zac Efron is teaming up with comedy legend Will Ferrell for a new, yet-to-be-titled comedy directed by Nicholas Stoller, known for creating 'You're Cordially Invited'. The film portrays Efron as a young convict who, after serving his time, takes over a reality TV courtroom. He accuses the show's flamboyant judge, portrayed by Ferrell, of delivering a past ruling that he feels destroyed his life. According to Deadline, production involves big names such as Stoller Global Solutions' Nicholas Stoller and Gloria Sanchez Productions, with Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Alex Brown attached as producers.

This project marks another collaboration between Efron and Amazon MGM after the actor appeared in 'Ricky Stanicky', which premiered on Prime Video last year. Meanwhile, Efron has wrapped up filming 'Famous', a thrilling exploration of celebrity culture directed by Jody Hill, based on Blake Crouch's novel. In 'Famous', Efron will play dual roles, including Lance Dunkquist, a fan eerily resembling the character James Jansen. Deadline reports the storyline follows Lance from obscurity to an obsessive pursuit of fame.

A24 has secured domestic distribution rights for 'Famous', marking a reunion with Efron after their successful collaboration on 'The Iron Claw'. The thriller has a production team led by Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp., with Michael Sagol from Caviar. Notable executive producers include Nick Krishnamurthy and Allison Hironaka. As Efron's filmography expands, both projects promise to showcase his range, transitioning from comedy to thought-provoking thrillers.

