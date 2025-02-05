Scandal Unfolds: Lawsuits Rock Author Neil Gaiman Amid Serious Allegations
Neil Gaiman, a renowned author, and his estranged wife, Amanda Palmer, are embroiled in multiple lawsuits involving allegations of sexual abuse and human trafficking by a former nanny, Scarlett Pavlovich. Pavlovich is seeking damages, claiming Gaiman abused her while Palmer failed to intervene despite knowing his predatory history.
Renowned author Neil Gaiman, alongside his estranged wife Amanda Palmer, faces serious allegations in lawsuits filed by Scarlett Pavlovich, a former employee. The suits claim Pavlovich, who worked as a nanny for the couple, experienced sexual abuse and trafficking at Gaiman's hands, with Palmer allegedly failing to warn her of his behavior.
Scarlett Pavlovich alleges Gaiman raped and assaulted her during her employment in 2022, inflicting severe harm. Despite police reports filed against him, no criminal charges have surfaced. Gaiman has publicly denied all allegations, stating he has never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity. Palmer has yet to comment on the lawsuits.
Though details recently emerged, with a comics publisher halting collaborations with Gaiman, the legal proceedings are ongoing. Pavlovich is seeking significant financial compensation for her claims against the couple, highlighting the need for accountability and transparency in serious misconduct allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
