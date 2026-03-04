Yemeni and Palestinian Nationals Nabbed for Drug Trafficking in Hyderabad

In a significant drug bust, law enforcement officials arrested two foreign nationals in Hyderabad, seizing 150 grams of MDMA. The suspects, identified as a 37-year-old Yemeni and a 28-year-old Palestinian, are alleged to have been involved in drug trafficking operations across Bengaluru and Hyderabad, police revealed on Wednesday.

The joint operation, conducted by the Rajendranagar police and Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing, followed credible intelligence regarding the duo's illicit activities. According to police, the Yemeni national sourced narcotics at discounted rates from a Nigerian supplier, placing orders through instant messaging and making payments online.

In the operation, police also learned that the Palestinian, residing in Bengaluru, assisted in the drug distribution. Previously arrested on similar charges, the Palestinian first encountered the Yemeni during a jail term. Police highlighted that both individuals were repeat offenders under the NDPS Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)