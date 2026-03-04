Left Menu

Yemeni and Palestinian Nationals Nabbed for Drug Trafficking in Hyderabad

Authorities arrested two foreign nationals, a Yemeni and a Palestinian, in Hyderabad for allegedly trafficking drugs. A joint operation by the Rajendranagar police and the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing resulted in the seizure of 150 grams of MDMA. The suspects reportedly procured drugs from a Nigerian supplier and sold them in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-03-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 18:48 IST
Yemeni and Palestinian Nationals Nabbed for Drug Trafficking in Hyderabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, law enforcement officials arrested two foreign nationals in Hyderabad, seizing 150 grams of MDMA. The suspects, identified as a 37-year-old Yemeni and a 28-year-old Palestinian, are alleged to have been involved in drug trafficking operations across Bengaluru and Hyderabad, police revealed on Wednesday.

The joint operation, conducted by the Rajendranagar police and Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing, followed credible intelligence regarding the duo's illicit activities. According to police, the Yemeni national sourced narcotics at discounted rates from a Nigerian supplier, placing orders through instant messaging and making payments online.

In the operation, police also learned that the Palestinian, residing in Bengaluru, assisted in the drug distribution. Previously arrested on similar charges, the Palestinian first encountered the Yemeni during a jail term. Police highlighted that both individuals were repeat offenders under the NDPS Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa Stumbles Early in T20 World Cup Semifinal Against New Zealand

South Africa Stumbles Early in T20 World Cup Semifinal Against New Zealand

 India
2
Saugata Roy Slams Modi's Silence on West Asia Amid US Relations

Saugata Roy Slams Modi's Silence on West Asia Amid US Relations

 India
3
Protest March Sparks Legal Action in Karnataka Over Ayatollah Khamenei Mourning

Protest March Sparks Legal Action in Karnataka Over Ayatollah Khamenei Mourn...

 India
4
Apple's Budget-Friendly MacBook Neo Challenges the PC Market

Apple's Budget-Friendly MacBook Neo Challenges the PC Market

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026