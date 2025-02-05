Historic Home of Aung San Suu Kyi Fails to Attract Bidders in Auction

Efforts to sell the iconic lakeside home of Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi have once again been thwarted, with no interested buyers emerging at a recent auction on Wednesday. The property, steeped in history, is located in a nation deeply entrenched in a civil war.

The asking price saw a reduction, dropping by USD 1 million to USD 141 million. This was the third attempt to auction the home, yet remains unsuccessful, casting doubt on finding a suitor willing to invest heavily in a country beset by turmoil.

Once the venue of high-profile diplomatic meetings, the house also served as a symbol of Suu Kyi's fight for democracy and earned global admiration, marked notably by her Nobel Peace Prize win. Distrust towards the military government has intensified since her 2021 ousting.

