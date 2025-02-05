China Tightens Grip on Popular Micro Dramas with Licensing Rules
China mandates licensing for broadcasting micro dramas to regulate online content, responding to their surging popularity and scrutiny from the Communist Party. Micro dramas, known for their addictive short episodes, pose a growing competition to China's powerful film industry. Authorities previously removed thousands of episodes for inappropriate content.
In a move aimed at regulating the burgeoning genre of micro dramas, China will now require a licensing protocol, authorities announced. This decision, said to ensure 'healthy and prosperous development,' seeks to exercise tighter control over online content dissemination.
The explosive growth of micro dramas has attracted attention from the Communist Party. Characterized by vertical shooting and minute-long episodes, these dramas captivate millions with their frequent plot twists, becoming increasingly popular and competitive with China's film industry.
The National Radio and Television Administration emphasized that any online distribution of micro dramas would require official permits, curbing unlicensed content distribution. Previously, 25,300 episodes were purged in efforts to root out content deemed inappropriate.
(With inputs from agencies.)