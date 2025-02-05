China Tightens Grip on Popular Micro Dramas with Licensing Rules

In a move aimed at regulating the burgeoning genre of micro dramas, China will now require a licensing protocol, authorities announced. This decision, said to ensure 'healthy and prosperous development,' seeks to exercise tighter control over online content dissemination.

The explosive growth of micro dramas has attracted attention from the Communist Party. Characterized by vertical shooting and minute-long episodes, these dramas captivate millions with their frequent plot twists, becoming increasingly popular and competitive with China's film industry.

The National Radio and Television Administration emphasized that any online distribution of micro dramas would require official permits, curbing unlicensed content distribution. Previously, 25,300 episodes were purged in efforts to root out content deemed inappropriate.

(With inputs from agencies.)