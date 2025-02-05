Reclaiming Heritage: Indian Army Renames Historic Fort William

In a significant move to step away from its colonial past, the Indian Army has rebranded its Eastern Command headquarters, Fort William in Kolkata, as 'Vijay Durg'. A Defence official confirmed the change on Wednesday.

This internal decision by the Army sees several landmark buildings within the vast Fort William complex receiving new names, as part of a broader initiative to honor Indian culture and history.

The fort, historically associated with British rule, stands as a symbol of authority and has now been rededicated to reflect India's influence, with historical figures like Sam Manekshaw and freedom fighter Jatindranath Mukherjee being among those honored in this renaming effort.

