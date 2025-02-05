Left Menu

Reclaiming Heritage: Indian Army Renames Historic Fort William

In an effort to shed colonial influences, the Indian Army has renamed the Eastern Command headquarters in Kolkata from Fort William to 'Vijay Durg'. Additionally, other structures within the fort have been renamed, reflecting a shift towards honoring Indian heritage and historical figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:40 IST
  • India

In a significant move to step away from its colonial past, the Indian Army has rebranded its Eastern Command headquarters, Fort William in Kolkata, as 'Vijay Durg'. A Defence official confirmed the change on Wednesday.

This internal decision by the Army sees several landmark buildings within the vast Fort William complex receiving new names, as part of a broader initiative to honor Indian culture and history.

The fort, historically associated with British rule, stands as a symbol of authority and has now been rededicated to reflect India's influence, with historical figures like Sam Manekshaw and freedom fighter Jatindranath Mukherjee being among those honored in this renaming effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

