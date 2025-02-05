Lily Allen and David Harbour Part Ways After Four-Year Marriage

Lily Allen and David Harbour, known for their distinct contributions to music and acting respectively, have reportedly concluded their marital journey after four years, according to E! News reports. The British pop icon and the 'Stranger Things' star seem to have amicably parted ways amidst personal challenges.

The duo first attracted public attention with their budding romance in August 2019 after being seen together in London. Their relationship swiftly advanced, with significant public appearances like their debut at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in early 2020, followed by a private wedding ceremony in Las Vegas later that year.

Prior to her union with Harbour, Allen was married to Sam Cooper with whom she shares two daughters. Harbour, at 49, took on the responsibilities of a stepfather during his marriage. The singer has publicly addressed mental health struggles, denying harmful rumours about her personal life. The couple has yet to comment on the split officially.

