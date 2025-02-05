Left Menu

Celebrating Wisdom: Senior Citizens Marathi Literary Meet

The Senior Citizens Marathi Literary Meet, held in Latur, celebrated the invaluable role of elders in society. Presided over by Dr. Nagorao Kumbhar and inaugurated by Dr. Shripal Sabnis, the event emphasized literature's role in social reform and the wisdom passed down by senior citizens to future generations.

The Senior Citizens Marathi Literary Meet took place in Latur on Wednesday, offering a platform for celebrating the cultural and intellectual contributions of the elderly. Presided over by Dr. Nagorao Kumbhar, this event showcased the significant role senior citizens play within society.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Shripal Sabnis, the former president of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, emphasized that elders, often seen as societal burdens, are indeed its wealth. Their wisdom and experience uphold their esteemed positions in both politics and social services.

Dr. Kumbhar highlighted the meet's alignment with social reformer Jyotirao Phule's vision, stating that literature is crucial in society's progress, especially when viewed through the lens of the elder generations. Reflecting on literature's role in life's later years provides deeper meaning for guiding future generations. The event began with a 'granth dindee' or book procession through the city.

