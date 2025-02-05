Left Menu

Behind the Scenes: Unveiling the True Story Behind Bengali Serial Set Disruptions

Swarup Biswas, head of the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India, refuted claims of disruption in Bengali serial production. Stating that the rumors are malicious attempts to harm Bengal's entertainment reputation, Biswas assured smooth ongoing projects and clarified no technician bans were enacted.

  Country:
  • India

Swarup Biswas, president of the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India, dismissed allegations that claimed disruptions in the shooting of Bengali serials and OTT shows. He confirmed that 34 serials are currently shooting across various studios, insisting reports of technician-director rifts are mere mischief to tarnish Bengal's entertainment industry image.

Responding to concerns about halted set work for director Srijit Roy's project over four days, Biswas denied conflict involvement and highlighted that technical reasons might be the cause for construction delays. Furthermore, he reassured that no technicians are banned from any project participation.

The controversy took attention after Roy sought to address the matter with fellow directors, suspecting instigation among technicians. Directors like Parambrata Chatterjee and Sudeshna Roy echoed concerns about potential trust gaps impacting production timelines. However, some in the Directors Association of Eastern India, including Roy, urged for resolutions, even suggesting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's involvement to protect the regional entertainment community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

