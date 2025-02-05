Left Menu

Aga Khan: Visionary Leader and Humanitarian Legacy Remembered

The Aga Khan, a visionary leader of Shia Ismaili Muslims, is remembered for his extensive humanitarian efforts. Through the Aga Khan Development Network, he improved lives in India regardless of religious background. As the 49th hereditary Imam, he advocated for ethical living. His death at 88 marks the end of an era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:12 IST
  • India

The Aga Khan, renowned leader of Shia Ismaili Muslims, has been hailed as an extraordinary visionary and a steadfast advocate for peace and compassion in the modern world, according to Congress leader Amin Patel.

Patel, an MLA from Mumbadevi constituency in south Mumbai, highlighted the Aga Khan's global humanitarian endeavors, which have exemplified sustainable and long-term changes, notably through the Aga Khan Development Network, improving lives in both urban and rural India.

The Aga Khan, also the 49th hereditary Imam, guided the Ismaili community toward ethical and faith-driven living, significantly contributing to society. He established the Prince Aly Khan Hospital in Mumbai in 1945, advancing healthcare with specializations in cardiac surgery, surgical oncology, and bone marrow transplants. His passing in Portugal at the age of 88 signifies the end of an impactful legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

