Entertainment Pulse: New Film Perspectives and Iconic Reunions

Catch up on the latest in entertainment: New film 'September 5' revamps the Munich massacre narrative, Black Sabbath reunites after 20 years, and record-breaking box office returns during China's Lunar New Year. Additionally, Neil Gaiman faces serious allegations, and major events loom at the Cannes Film Festival and New York Fashion Week.

Updated: 05-02-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:28 IST
In a captivating turn of events, the film 'September 5' brings fresh insight into the infamous 1972 Munich Olympic massacre. Directed by Swiss filmmaker Tim Fehlbaum, the film charts the gripping pivot the ABC Sports team made from Olympics to news coverage, starring Peter Sarsgaard and Ben Chaplin.

In a nostalgic reunion, the legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath reunites for a concert in Birmingham, marking their first performance together in two decades. Meanwhile, China's box office records a spectacular high during the Lunar New Year with a 9.5 billion yuan take, buoying domestic spending.

Serious allegations emerge as Neil Gaiman and his estranged wife are sued for sexual abuse. The entertainment scene stays vibrant with Juliette Binoche announced as Cannes Festival jury head and New York Fashion Week set for spectacular returns.

