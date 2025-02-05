Winter Wonderland: Himachal Pradesh's Snowfall Sparks Seasonal Optimism
Himachal Pradesh experienced fresh snowfall in higher regions, leading the Met office to issue a 'yellow' alert. Tourist spots like Kufri and Narkanda saw snow, boosting hopes for increased tourism and improved apple cultivation. However, the snowfall wasn't enough to end the ongoing dry spell.
Fresh snowfall has blanketed the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, prompting the Met office to issue a 'yellow' alert for potential thunderstorms and lightning in several districts on Wednesday.
Regions such as Shimla, Kullu, and Chamba, along with tourist favorites like Narkanda and Manali, experienced snow showers, raising hopes for a boost in tourism and relief for horticulturists concerned about a lengthy dry spell affecting the state.
Despite the renewed optimism, experts note that the precipitation was insufficient to completely end the dry conditions, with authorities advising caution on the roads due to slipperiness and issuing warnings of dense fog in the coming days.
