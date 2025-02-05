Left Menu

Winter Wonderland: Himachal Pradesh's Snowfall Sparks Seasonal Optimism

Himachal Pradesh experienced fresh snowfall in higher regions, leading the Met office to issue a 'yellow' alert. Tourist spots like Kufri and Narkanda saw snow, boosting hopes for increased tourism and improved apple cultivation. However, the snowfall wasn't enough to end the ongoing dry spell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:11 IST
Winter Wonderland: Himachal Pradesh's Snowfall Sparks Seasonal Optimism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fresh snowfall has blanketed the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, prompting the Met office to issue a 'yellow' alert for potential thunderstorms and lightning in several districts on Wednesday.

Regions such as Shimla, Kullu, and Chamba, along with tourist favorites like Narkanda and Manali, experienced snow showers, raising hopes for a boost in tourism and relief for horticulturists concerned about a lengthy dry spell affecting the state.

Despite the renewed optimism, experts note that the precipitation was insufficient to completely end the dry conditions, with authorities advising caution on the roads due to slipperiness and issuing warnings of dense fog in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025