Winter Wonderland: Himachal Pradesh's Snowfall Sparks Seasonal Optimism

Fresh snowfall has blanketed the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, prompting the Met office to issue a 'yellow' alert for potential thunderstorms and lightning in several districts on Wednesday.

Regions such as Shimla, Kullu, and Chamba, along with tourist favorites like Narkanda and Manali, experienced snow showers, raising hopes for a boost in tourism and relief for horticulturists concerned about a lengthy dry spell affecting the state.

Despite the renewed optimism, experts note that the precipitation was insufficient to completely end the dry conditions, with authorities advising caution on the roads due to slipperiness and issuing warnings of dense fog in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)