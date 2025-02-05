Aga Khan IV: The Architect of Heritage Revival

The world mourns the loss of Aga Khan IV, a monumental figure in cultural preservation, who passed away at the age of 88 in Lisbon. As a spiritual leader of the Ismaili Shia Muslim community, he was renowned for his development work in countries like India, where he played a pivotal role in reviving historic landmarks.

Aga Khan IV was not just a spiritual figure; his ventures extended to significant contributions in education, healthcare, and cultural preservation. The Aga Khan Trust for Culture, a branch of his Aga Khan Development Network, has been instrumental in restoring prominent heritage sites, including the Humayun's Tomb in Delhi, creating a lasting impact on India's architectural legacy.

His passing marks the end of an era, with tributes pouring in from leaders across the globe, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Aga Khan IV's visionary approach and passion for built heritage have left an indelible mark, inspiring future generations to continue his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)