Ireland Secures Scrappy Victory Over Japan in Nations Championship Clash

Ireland clinched a hard-fought 36-20 win against Japan, gaining a bonus-point victory in the Nations Championship. The team, featuring four debutants, demonstrated resilience. Despite struggles in scrums and lineouts, Ireland capitalized on their forwards' strength, while Japan showed promising progress under coach Eddie Jones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Muchchanged Ireland Ran In Five Tries To Secure A Bonuspoint Win Over Japan In A Scrappy Nations Championship Performance In Newcastle | Updated: 11-07-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 18:07 IST
Ireland Secures Scrappy Victory Over Japan in Nations Championship Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a spirited contest in Newcastle, Australia, Ireland overcame Japan 36-20 in a Nations Championship match, claiming a bonus-point victory. The game, though scrappy, highlighted Ireland's evolving squad featuring four new players introduced by coach Andy Farrell.

Japan, fresh from a win against Italy, delivered a commendable performance. They narrowed the deficit to six points with just ten minutes left, thanks to a try by replacement hooker Hayate Era. However, Ireland's strong forward play, marked by tries from debutant Sean Jansen and others, proved decisive.

While Japan dominated scrum time, presenting challenges for Ireland ahead of their clash with New Zealand, the Irish side remained steadfast. Despite lineout issues and several penalties conceded, the team's attacking efforts solidified their victory. Japan looks ahead to their match against France in Tokyo next Saturday.

TRENDING

1
Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

South Africa
2
South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa
3
Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

United States
4
OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026