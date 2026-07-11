Ireland Secures Scrappy Victory Over Japan in Nations Championship Clash

A Muchchanged Ireland Ran In Five Tries To Secure A Bonuspoint Win Over Japan In A Scrappy Nations Championship Performance In Newcastle

In a spirited contest in Newcastle, Australia, Ireland overcame Japan 36-20 in a Nations Championship match, claiming a bonus-point victory. The game, though scrappy, highlighted Ireland's evolving squad featuring four new players introduced by coach Andy Farrell.

Japan, fresh from a win against Italy, delivered a commendable performance. They narrowed the deficit to six points with just ten minutes left, thanks to a try by replacement hooker Hayate Era. However, Ireland's strong forward play, marked by tries from debutant Sean Jansen and others, proved decisive.

While Japan dominated scrum time, presenting challenges for Ireland ahead of their clash with New Zealand, the Irish side remained steadfast. Despite lineout issues and several penalties conceded, the team's attacking efforts solidified their victory. Japan looks ahead to their match against France in Tokyo next Saturday.