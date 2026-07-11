Marquez Triumphs at Sachsenring: A Record-Breaking Pole

Marc Marquez broke the lap record at Sachsenring, securing pole position for the German Grand Prix. Despite injuries, Marco Bezzecchi exited early. Raul Fernandez briefly led before Marquez reclaimed the top spot. Fabio Di Giannantonio finished third, with Fabio Quartararo and Francesco Bagnaia making notable performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marc Marquez Shattered The Lap Record At Sachsenring To Take Pole Position For The German Grand Prix On Saturday | Updated: 11-07-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 18:15 IST
Marquez Triumphs at Sachsenring: A Record-Breaking Pole
Marquez

In a stunning performance at the Sachsenring, Marc Marquez shattered the lap record to clinch pole position for the German Grand Prix, completing the lap in one minute 19.041 seconds on his Ducati. This marks Marquez's third pole of the MotoGP season.

The session saw intense competition as Trackhouse Aprilia's Raul Fernandez initially held provisional pole, only to be surpassed by VR46 Ducati's Fabio Di Giannantonio. However, Marquez's exceptional form saw him secure the top spot, finishing just 0.061 seconds ahead of his brother Alex Marquez, securing a Marquez one-two on the grid.

Marco Bezzecchi's weekend ended prematurely due to a crash, resulting in a severe injury. Meanwhile, Fabio Quartararo, using Yamaha's latest technology, and Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia had noteworthy performances in the qualifying rounds.

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