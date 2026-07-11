Turkey's Strategic Pondering on Canada's Defense Initiative

Turkey Is Still Evaluating Possible Participation In Canadas Defence Security And Resilience Bank Dsrb

Turkey is still weighing its potential involvement in Canada's Defense Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB), according to sources from the defense ministry. The evaluation follows Turkey's participation in negotiations in Montreal and its inclusion in the joint declaration at the Ankara NATO summit.

A Turkish source on Friday stated that while Turkey is monitoring developments closely, it has not made a firm commitment to the DSRB at this stage. Consultations among relevant Turkish authorities continue as they assess the strategic benefits of joining the initiative.

The DSRB initiative, announced during the NATO summit, aims to enhance defense cooperation and resilience among participating countries. Turkey's decision will likely impact its defense strategy and international partnerships.