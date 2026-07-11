Iran's New Supreme Leader Pledges Vengeance Amidst Turbulence

Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has vowed vengeance for the killing of his predecessor and father. His statement emphasized that this retribution demands support from 'free people around the world' and comes amid ongoing tensions with the U.S. following a recent airstrike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Written Statement From Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Threatened Vengeance For The Death Of His Predecessor And Father On Saturday | Updated: 11-07-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 18:05 IST
Iran's New Supreme Leader Pledges Vengeance Amidst Turbulence
Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new Supreme Leader, has issued a stark warning of vengeance following the death of his father and predecessor, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike. The statement, aired on national television, declared that 'the demand of the nation' for retribution is imperative.

Khamenei's message comes as tensions heighten between Iran and the U.S. Despite a tentative ceasefire, both nations have engaged in recent hostilities. The new leader, injured and unseen since the incident, maintains that revenge is not only a national duty but a global mission undertaken by free individuals worldwide.

The current geopolitical climate remains volatile as Iranian forces clash with U.S. troops and President Donald Trump confirms ongoing negotiations. Compounded by Khamenei's absence from public view, Iran faces uncertainty even as it aims for economic gains from the truce deal.

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