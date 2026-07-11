Iran's New Supreme Leader Pledges Vengeance Amidst Turbulence
Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has vowed vengeance for the killing of his predecessor and father. His statement emphasized that this retribution demands support from 'free people around the world' and comes amid ongoing tensions with the U.S. following a recent airstrike.
Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new Supreme Leader, has issued a stark warning of vengeance following the death of his father and predecessor, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike. The statement, aired on national television, declared that 'the demand of the nation' for retribution is imperative.
Khamenei's message comes as tensions heighten between Iran and the U.S. Despite a tentative ceasefire, both nations have engaged in recent hostilities. The new leader, injured and unseen since the incident, maintains that revenge is not only a national duty but a global mission undertaken by free individuals worldwide.
The current geopolitical climate remains volatile as Iranian forces clash with U.S. troops and President Donald Trump confirms ongoing negotiations. Compounded by Khamenei's absence from public view, Iran faces uncertainty even as it aims for economic gains from the truce deal.
ALSO READ
-
Strait of Tension: Iran-U.S. Conflict Talks Underway Amid Rising Hostilities
-
Iran's Supreme Leader Calls for Vengeance: A Nation's Demand
-
Tensions Rise as US and Iran Hold Gulf Talks Amid Intensified Conflict
-
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran-U.S. Tensions Over Hormuz
-
Tehran Ammunition Disposal Sparks Public Concern