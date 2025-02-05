Left Menu

Fair Play Controversy: Golf Enthusiast Challenges London Club Expulsion

Rina Rohilla, an Indian-origin golfer, is suing the Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club for GBP 37,500, claiming unfair expulsion due to alleged cheating. Rohilla argues that bias due to her ethnicity influenced the decision, while the club defends its actions. The case is ongoing in Central London County Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:27 IST
An Indian-origin golfer, Rina Rohilla, is embroiled in a legal battle with her southwest London club over what she claims was an unfair expulsion following cheating allegations.

Rohilla, who has been a member of Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club for 16 years, contends the decision to expel her stemmed from personal biases, possibly related to her ethnicity. She denies altering her scores in a 2019 competition, a claim the club refutes, arguing their decision was justified.

The ongoing trial at Central London County Court highlights Rohilla's deep connection to golf and the emotional toll of this expulsion, as she seeks damages and an injunction against the club's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

