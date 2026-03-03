Pioneering Pacemaker Implantation in Rare Heart Anatomy

In a groundbreaking medical achievement, doctors at a Kolkata hospital successfully implanted a permanent pacemaker in a 62-year-old woman with a rare heart anatomy. The procedure becomes the first of its kind in India and only the second reported worldwide.

Dr. Soumya Patra and his team at Manipal Hospital tackled significant challenges due to an artificial bicaval valve system in the patient, Shyamali Biswas. This rare condition, reported just once before globally, altered the heart's normal anatomy, making the implantation complex.

Despite the difficulties, the team adopted a technique allowing the conventional pacemaker placement. This innovation paves the way for managing similar complex scenarios in cardiac care. Biswas's successful surgery underscores significant advancements in addressing anatomical challenges posed by artificial heart valves.

