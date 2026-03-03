Left Menu

Pioneering Pacemaker Implantation in Rare Heart Anatomy

A Kolkata hospital successfully implanted a pacemaker in a woman with a rare heart condition, marking the first such case in India. Led by Dr. Soumya Patra, the procedure tackled anatomical challenges posed by an artificial bicaval valve system, demonstrating innovative adaptations in advanced cardiac care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-03-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 16:58 IST
Pioneering Pacemaker Implantation in Rare Heart Anatomy
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking medical achievement, doctors at a Kolkata hospital successfully implanted a permanent pacemaker in a 62-year-old woman with a rare heart anatomy. The procedure becomes the first of its kind in India and only the second reported worldwide.

Dr. Soumya Patra and his team at Manipal Hospital tackled significant challenges due to an artificial bicaval valve system in the patient, Shyamali Biswas. This rare condition, reported just once before globally, altered the heart's normal anatomy, making the implantation complex.

Despite the difficulties, the team adopted a technique allowing the conventional pacemaker placement. This innovation paves the way for managing similar complex scenarios in cardiac care. Biswas's successful surgery underscores significant advancements in addressing anatomical challenges posed by artificial heart valves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold Prices Plummet Amid Dollar Surge and Geopolitical Tensions

Gold Prices Plummet Amid Dollar Surge and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
2
India's AI Strategy: Balancing Innovation and Safeguarding

India's AI Strategy: Balancing Innovation and Safeguarding

 India
3
IndiGo Launches Repatriation Operations Amidst Middle East Conflict

IndiGo Launches Repatriation Operations Amidst Middle East Conflict

 India
4
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Sets the Stage for Budget Session

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Sets the Stage for Budget Session

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026