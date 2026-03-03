Political Giant K P Unnikrishnan Passes Away at 89

Former Union Minister K P Unnikrishnan, a notable figure in Indian politics during the 1980s and 1990s, has died at age 89, his family confirmed on Tuesday. He was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at a private hospital.

His legacy includes serving six consecutive terms in the Lok Sabha from Vadakara and overseeing operations during the Gulf War as a Union Minister under the V P Singh Cabinet. Born on September 20, 1936, Unnikrishnan's political career began with the Indian National Congress and included affiliations with the Congress (U) and Congress (S).

Leaders across the political spectrum, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, expressed condolences, highlighting his commitment to democratic secular politics. Unnikrishnan was remembered as a scholar, journalist, and advocate of Nehruvian values within the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)