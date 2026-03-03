EU-Ukrainian Leaders Tackle Druzhba Pipeline Dilemma

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is poised for a pivotal conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, addressing the ongoing crisis involving the Druzhba pipeline. The telephone dialogue is expected to focus on energy security in light of recent developments.

The suspension of oil shipments to Hungary and Slovakia via the pipeline, predominantly controlled by Russia, has been in effect since January 27. The halt followed claims from Kyiv that Russia conducted attacks on pumping facilities in western Ukraine. This situation has sparked significant contention within the European Union.

In response to the pipeline issues, Hungary has actively tried to prevent the imposition of new sanctions against Russia, leading to further diplomatic tensions within the EU. Discussions between von der Leyen and Zelenskiy might pave the way for resolving this complex geopolitical quandary.