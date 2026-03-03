Left Menu

EU-Ukrainian Leaders Tackle Druzhba Pipeline Dilemma

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to discuss issues surrounding the Druzhba pipeline with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Oil shipments to Hungary and Slovakia have been halted following alleged Russian attacks, leading to EU disputes and Hungary's opposition to new sanctions on Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:00 IST
EU-Ukrainian Leaders Tackle Druzhba Pipeline Dilemma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is poised for a pivotal conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, addressing the ongoing crisis involving the Druzhba pipeline. The telephone dialogue is expected to focus on energy security in light of recent developments.

The suspension of oil shipments to Hungary and Slovakia via the pipeline, predominantly controlled by Russia, has been in effect since January 27. The halt followed claims from Kyiv that Russia conducted attacks on pumping facilities in western Ukraine. This situation has sparked significant contention within the European Union.

In response to the pipeline issues, Hungary has actively tried to prevent the imposition of new sanctions against Russia, leading to further diplomatic tensions within the EU. Discussions between von der Leyen and Zelenskiy might pave the way for resolving this complex geopolitical quandary.

TRENDING

1
Gold Prices Plummet Amid Dollar Surge and Geopolitical Tensions

Gold Prices Plummet Amid Dollar Surge and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
2
India's AI Strategy: Balancing Innovation and Safeguarding

India's AI Strategy: Balancing Innovation and Safeguarding

 India
3
IndiGo Launches Repatriation Operations Amidst Middle East Conflict

IndiGo Launches Repatriation Operations Amidst Middle East Conflict

 India
4
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Sets the Stage for Budget Session

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Sets the Stage for Budget Session

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026