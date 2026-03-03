Left Menu

Nuclear Tensions: The Bushehr Plant Under Siege

The Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran faces potential danger amid escalating conflict. The Russian state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, confirms the threat, highlighting nearby explosions. Although the plant itself isn't targeted, Rosatom has evacuated nearly 100 people, with plans for further evacuations when conditions allow.

The Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran is facing potential threats due to rising regional tensions, as reported by the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom. Revelations emerged on Tuesday through the RIA state news agency, with Rosatom's head, Likhachev, emphasizing the precarious situation.

Likhachev noted the proximity of explosions, occurring just kilometers from the plant, though reassured that the facility itself hasn't been a direct target. The situation has prompted Rosatom to evacuate nearly 100 individuals, including non-essential staff and employees' children, underscoring the gravity of the threat.

Despite the turbulent environment, key personnel remain at the Bushehr plant. Additional evacuations are planned, involving around 150 to 200 people, contingent on the developments of the conflict, as reported by the Interfax news agency.

