The Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran is facing potential threats due to rising regional tensions, as reported by the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom. Revelations emerged on Tuesday through the RIA state news agency, with Rosatom's head, Likhachev, emphasizing the precarious situation.

Likhachev noted the proximity of explosions, occurring just kilometers from the plant, though reassured that the facility itself hasn't been a direct target. The situation has prompted Rosatom to evacuate nearly 100 individuals, including non-essential staff and employees' children, underscoring the gravity of the threat.

Despite the turbulent environment, key personnel remain at the Bushehr plant. Additional evacuations are planned, involving around 150 to 200 people, contingent on the developments of the conflict, as reported by the Interfax news agency.