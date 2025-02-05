Rahim Al-Hussaini: The New Aga Khan

Rahim Al-Hussaini has ascended to the role of the new Aga Khan, spiritual guide for the global Ismaili Muslim community.

Following the recent passing of his father in Portugal, Al-Hussaini is named Aga Khan V, marking him as the 50th hereditary imam for the Shiite Ismaili Muslims.

The position holds great significance, as followers treat the Aga Khan as a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad, conferring upon him a status akin to that of a head of state.

