Rahim Al-Hussaini: The New Aga Khan
Rahim Al-Hussaini has been named the Aga Khan V, the spiritual leader of millions of Ismaili Muslims worldwide. Designated in his late father's will, he takes on the role as the 50th hereditary imam. Followers recognize the Aga Khan as a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad, akin to a head of state.
Rahim Al-Hussaini has ascended to the role of the new Aga Khan, spiritual guide for the global Ismaili Muslim community.
Following the recent passing of his father in Portugal, Al-Hussaini is named Aga Khan V, marking him as the 50th hereditary imam for the Shiite Ismaili Muslims.
The position holds great significance, as followers treat the Aga Khan as a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad, conferring upon him a status akin to that of a head of state.
