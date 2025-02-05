Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini: New Era for Ismaili Leadership

In a significant transition for the global Ismaili community, Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini has been appointed the 50th hereditary Imam. This announcement followed the unveiling of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV's will, who passed away in Lisbon at age 88.

Prince Rahim, the eldest son of the deceased Aga Khan IV and Princess Salimah, takes the helm as spiritual leader. He is recognized for his commitment to the Aga Khan Development Network and expertise in environmental and social governance.

Stepping into this venerable role, he continues a legacy tracing back to the Prophet Mohammad, leading a diverse 15 million-member community spread across the globe.

