A devastating helicopter crash in north-central Italy resulted in the deaths of three people on Wednesday, including Lorenzo Rovagnati, the chief executive officer of his family's famed salami and prosciutto company. This tragic incident has sent shockwaves throughout the culinary world.

The crash took place in Castelguelfo di Noceto, near Parma, according to a statement by Mayor Luciano Casiraghi of Biassono, the company's hometown. The accident has been confirmed by both news outlets and local authorities.

Rovagnati was at the helm of a company best known for its Gran Biscotto cooked prosciutto, a staple in Italian charcuterie, alongside other processed meat products such as salamis and mortadellas. His untimely passing marks a significant loss to the industry.

