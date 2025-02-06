Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Renowned Italian Salami Maker

A helicopter crash in north-central Italy claimed the lives of three individuals, including Lorenzo Rovagnati, CEO of the Rovagnati salami company. The accident occurred near Parma, as confirmed by Biassono's Mayor Luciano Casiraghi. Rovagnati is known for products like the Gran Biscotto cooked prosciutto.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 06-02-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:20 IST
Tragedy Strikes Renowned Italian Salami Maker
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

A devastating helicopter crash in north-central Italy resulted in the deaths of three people on Wednesday, including Lorenzo Rovagnati, the chief executive officer of his family's famed salami and prosciutto company. This tragic incident has sent shockwaves throughout the culinary world.

The crash took place in Castelguelfo di Noceto, near Parma, according to a statement by Mayor Luciano Casiraghi of Biassono, the company's hometown. The accident has been confirmed by both news outlets and local authorities.

Rovagnati was at the helm of a company best known for its Gran Biscotto cooked prosciutto, a staple in Italian charcuterie, alongside other processed meat products such as salamis and mortadellas. His untimely passing marks a significant loss to the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modernizing Health Financing with Digital Payments, AI, and Data Analytics

Bridging Data and Action: How MPI is Revolutionizing Poverty Policy Worldwide

Why Women Earn Less: The Link Between Misogyny and the Gender Wage Gap

AfDB’s Bold Plan: Mitigating Currency Risks to Boost Africa’s Green Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025