U.S. Aid Suspension Threatens LGBTQ Support in Uganda

A nonprofit in Uganda, Africa Queer Network, faces operational challenges due to U.S. aid suspension initiated by former President Trump. This move jeopardizes LGBTQ support and health programs, risking increased STI transmission. The organization's funding and security are in limbo amid domestic anti-homosexuality laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Africa Queer Network, a nonprofit organization in Uganda, is grappling with significant challenges due to the suspension of U.S. foreign aid. This suspension was enacted at the behest of former President Donald Trump, deeply impacting the nonprofit's ability to support LGBTQ communities in the region.

Pius Kennedy, a program officer for the organization, highlighted the abrupt halt in their activities, crucial for the well-being of LGBTQ individuals in Uganda. The suspension primarily affects HIV prevention efforts, as USAID was a major financial backer.

The funding freeze risks reversing progress made in recent years, further endangering sexual minorities in a country where homosexuality is criminalized. As global funding support wavers, the organization is left vulnerable to both financial instability and increased local hostility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

