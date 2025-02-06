Left Menu

Poetic Tribute to Birds: A Call for Conservation

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor released 'Birds are Poems: 100 Narrative Poems' by Prof Tomo Riba, emphasizing the ecological and cultural significance of birds. The book serves as a reminder of nature's interconnectedness and the importance of conservation. Parnaik proposed translations to promote local dialects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:00 IST
Poetic Tribute to Birds: A Call for Conservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremonious event at Raj Bhavan, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik unveiled a new poetry collection, 'Birds are Poems: 100 Narrative Poems,' authored by Prof Tomo Riba, the vice-chancellor of Arunachal Pradesh University.

The book celebrates birds as nature's precious gifts, urging readers to acknowledge their ecological significance and the broader connection of all living beings. Governor Parnaik praised Riba's work for weaving cultural and moral values into poetry, thereby contributing to the state's rich heritage conservation.

Prof Riba highlighted the pressing issues faced by avian species, such as habitat disruption, and stressed their importance in agriculture and ecological balance. The governor suggested translating the book into local languages to promote indigenous cultures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025