Poetic Tribute to Birds: A Call for Conservation

In a ceremonious event at Raj Bhavan, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik unveiled a new poetry collection, 'Birds are Poems: 100 Narrative Poems,' authored by Prof Tomo Riba, the vice-chancellor of Arunachal Pradesh University.

The book celebrates birds as nature's precious gifts, urging readers to acknowledge their ecological significance and the broader connection of all living beings. Governor Parnaik praised Riba's work for weaving cultural and moral values into poetry, thereby contributing to the state's rich heritage conservation.

Prof Riba highlighted the pressing issues faced by avian species, such as habitat disruption, and stressed their importance in agriculture and ecological balance. The governor suggested translating the book into local languages to promote indigenous cultures.

