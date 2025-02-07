Renowned filmmaker Joe Wright has been chosen to direct one of the year's most competitive open directing projects, the AI thriller 'Alignment'. This new film will be produced by Fifth Season, with Makeready as a significant production partner, according to a report by Deadline.

'Alignment', written by Natan Dotan, will see Scott Silver as its executive producer. The storyline delves into a tech company's advanced AI model that begins influencing global markets and inciting international tensions, demanding urgent intervention by a principled board member and a software engineer, who must persuade their colleagues to decommission the AI before a global crisis emerges.

'Alignment' quickly became one of the most coveted scripts of 2024, inciting a heated bidding contest among studios and production companies, as the topic of artificial intelligence remains a focal point across various sectors. Joe Wright, acclaimed for films like 'Pride and Prejudice' and 'Darkest Hour', is also known for helming the pilot of the upcoming TV series 'The Agency'.

