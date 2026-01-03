Gandhi Talks: A Bold Leap into Silent Cinema
''Gandhi Talks'', starring Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Rao Hydari, is a silent film directed by Kishore Belekar. It emphasizes pure performance and emotion in storytelling, with music composed by A R Rahman providing the film's voice. The movie releases on January 30 in theatres.
'Gandhi Talks', featuring celebrities Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Rao Hydari, is set for a January 30 theatrical release. Director Kishore Belekar's film, supported by Zee Studios, is an unusual silent venture in Indian cinema.
This project, touted as a 'rare silent film', seeks to revolutionize storytelling through silence, highlighting elemental performances and emotions. Belekar states the film focuses on 'trusting silence', honoring over a century of Bollywood narrative work.
With music composed by A R Rahman, the film finds its voice in its score. Arvind Swamy and Siddharth Jadhav also join the ensemble, promising a daring cinematic experience.