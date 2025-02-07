Twin Collaborations: Rooney and Kate Mara Unite on Screen

Renowned Hollywood actresses Rooney and Kate Mara are set to feature together for the first time in a film titled 'Bucking Fastard.' This new project is helmed by noted German filmmaker Werner Herzog, known for his distinctive storytelling and visionary directing style.

The film, based on the true story of inseparable twin sisters Joan and Jean living on society's margins, aims to captivate audiences with its gritty narrative. Werner Herzog, who will both write and direct the film, expressed excitement over working with the sister duo. Production is scheduled to commence later this year in both Ireland and Slovenia.

The movie is produced by Ariel Leon Isacovitch, Agnes Chu, Andrea Bucko, and Emanuele Moretti of Cobalt Sky Motion Picture Group, with Clara Wu Tsai also part of the production team. Rooney Mara is known for films like 'The Social Network' and 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,' while Kate Mara is recognized from projects like 'House of Cards' and 'The Martian.'

