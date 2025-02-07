Left Menu

Twin Collaborations: Rooney and Kate Mara Unite on Screen

Rooney and Kate Mara, noted Hollywood sisters, will star in 'Bucking Fastard,' a film by Werner Herzog. It's a tale of twin sisters living on society's edges. This marks the first on-screen collaboration for the duo, with production starting in Ireland and Slovenia later this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:32 IST
Twin Collaborations: Rooney and Kate Mara Unite on Screen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned Hollywood actresses Rooney and Kate Mara are set to feature together for the first time in a film titled 'Bucking Fastard.' This new project is helmed by noted German filmmaker Werner Herzog, known for his distinctive storytelling and visionary directing style.

The film, based on the true story of inseparable twin sisters Joan and Jean living on society's margins, aims to captivate audiences with its gritty narrative. Werner Herzog, who will both write and direct the film, expressed excitement over working with the sister duo. Production is scheduled to commence later this year in both Ireland and Slovenia.

The movie is produced by Ariel Leon Isacovitch, Agnes Chu, Andrea Bucko, and Emanuele Moretti of Cobalt Sky Motion Picture Group, with Clara Wu Tsai also part of the production team. Rooney Mara is known for films like 'The Social Network' and 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,' while Kate Mara is recognized from projects like 'House of Cards' and 'The Martian.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025