India Men's Weekend: A Celebration of Heritage and Contemporary Design

The third edition of India Men’s Weekend will take place on February 15-16 in Jaipur, organized by the Fashion Design Council of India. Distinguished designers will showcase their menswear collections at Diggi Palace. FDCI chairman Sunil Sethi highlights this event as a major platform for India's finest menswear designers.

Updated: 07-02-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:42 IST
The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) has announced the third edition of India Men's Weekend, scheduled for February 15 and 16 in Jaipur. The event will be held at the historic Diggi Palace, offering a platform for the country's leading menswear designers to display their creations.

Esteemed designers such as Rajesh Pratap Singh, JJ Valaya, Shantanu & Nikhil, and Ashish N Soni, among others, will showcase their latest collections. The robust lineup further includes talents like Samant Chauhan, Mandira Wirk, and many more, reflecting the dynamic landscape of Indian menswear fashion.

FDCI chairman Sunil Sethi expressed excitement about the event, emphasizing its role in promoting a blend of cultural heritage and modern sartorial innovations. He noted that Jaipur's mix of tradition and contemporary culture makes it an ideal setting for this influential fashion gathering.

