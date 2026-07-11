Vasile Tofan Nominated as Moldova's Prime Minister Amid Political Transition

Maia Sandu, President of Moldova, appointed Vasile Tofan as the new Prime Minister, announcing key objectives to build trust, encourage business optimism, and expedite EU accession by 2028. This leadership change follows the resignation of former Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu, amid Moldova's evolving political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moldovas President Maia Sandu Has Nominated Yearold Financier Vasile Tofan To Be The Countrys Prime Minister | Updated: 11-07-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 16:40 IST
Vasile Tofan Nominated as Moldova's Prime Minister Amid Political Transition

Moldova's political landscape is witnessing a significant shift as President Maia Sandu nominates financier Vasile Tofan as the new Prime Minister. The announcement was made at a press conference, following the unexpected resignation of Alexandru Munteanu earlier this month.

Tofan, a senior partner at Horizon Capital and a supporter of Sandu's PAS party, brings with him a strong focus on reform. He outlined three primary goals for his tenure: restoring public trust and optimism in Moldovan businesses, and securing Moldova's accession to the European Union by 2028.

Moldova, positioned between Ukraine and Romania, has historically experienced fluctuating political allegiances between Europe and Russia. Tofan's leadership represents a strategic push towards European integration, reflecting the aspirations of a significant portion of its population.

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