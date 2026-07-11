Trapped Dreams: A Dance Amidst Venezuela's Earthquake Rubble

Maria Alejandra Sanz Turned Away When She Heard Rescue Workers Had Pulled The Lifeless Body Of One Of Her Best Friends From The Rubble Of A Building Leveled By Twin Earthquakes That Struck The State Of La Guaira In Northern Venezuela Last Month The Yearold High School Student Had Lain In Neardarkness For Hours After The June Quakes

Maria Alejandra Sanz turned away in despair as rescue workers recovered the body of her friend Gonzalo Marquez from the earthquake rubble in La Guaira, Venezuela. The tragedy stole four of her close friends and changed life for Sanz, who had been preparing for her high school graduation.

Hours after the June 24 quakes struck, Sanz survived in near-darkness, trapped and fearful of the worst for her dance troupe members. Her survival story includes consuming her urine while pondering the unfairness of a future without her friends, particularly Marquez, dreamed of amid a crumbling nation.

Efforts of volunteers, like civil engineer Andres Ganscka, who offered invaluable aid in a delayed rescue operation, highlight the challenges faced. Meanwhile, Sanz and Marquez's dreams — like staying in Venezuela to rebuild — remain dreams as Sanz grapples with grief and memory of the lives cut short.