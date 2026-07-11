Trapped Dreams: A Dance Amidst Venezuela's Earthquake Rubble
Maria Alejandra Sanz, a 17-year-old survivor of Venezuela's quakes, reflects on the tragic deaths of four friends, including Gonzalo Marquez, amidst the devastation. Trapped under rubble, she endured by drinking her urine. The earthquake, which shook La Guaira, left a trail of death and dashed dreams of a promising future.
Maria Alejandra Sanz turned away in despair as rescue workers recovered the body of her friend Gonzalo Marquez from the earthquake rubble in La Guaira, Venezuela. The tragedy stole four of her close friends and changed life for Sanz, who had been preparing for her high school graduation.
Hours after the June 24 quakes struck, Sanz survived in near-darkness, trapped and fearful of the worst for her dance troupe members. Her survival story includes consuming her urine while pondering the unfairness of a future without her friends, particularly Marquez, dreamed of amid a crumbling nation.
Efforts of volunteers, like civil engineer Andres Ganscka, who offered invaluable aid in a delayed rescue operation, highlight the challenges faced. Meanwhile, Sanz and Marquez's dreams — like staying in Venezuela to rebuild — remain dreams as Sanz grapples with grief and memory of the lives cut short.
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