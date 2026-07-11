Ro Khanna Detained by Armed Settlers in the West Bank: A Personal Account

Us Democratic Lawmaker Ro Khanna Said He Was Detained By Israeli Settlers Armed With Usmade Rifles During A West Bank Visit This Week That He Cast As An Unfiltered Look At The Human Toll Of Israeli Occupation As He Weighs A Presidential Run Speaking With Reuters On Thursday In A Palestinian Village

U.S. lawmaker Ro Khanna was detained by Israeli settlers carrying U.S.-made rifles during a visit to the West Bank, as he explores a potential 2028 presidential bid. Khanna's visit focused on the human impact of Israeli occupation, intensifying discussions on U.S.-Israeli relations.

Khanna, a Democratic representative, described being surrounded by settlers with M4 rifles. He criticized the Israeli military for siding with the settlers, emphasizing the trip as a moral test for his party. Despite an intervention by police, Khanna and his team, including Cameron Kasky, were held for over an hour.

The incident underscores divisions within the Democratic party regarding Israel. As Khanna considers a White House run, tensions over military aid to Israel and Palestinian rights continue to shape political discourse. Polls show declining Democratic support for Israel amid debates over its policies in the region.