Environmental Concerns Halt Trump's Indonesian Tourism Project

Indonesian authorities have ordered the suspension of a tourism project connected to former US President Donald Trump due to concerns over water management and environmental issues. Officials stated Friday that the 3,000-hectare project has led to sedimentation problems in Lido Lake, impacting the lake's size and ecosystem.

The project's concept was designed by Hary Tanoesoedibjo, a billionaire and politician with ties to Trump. It includes plans for high-end resorts managed by the Trump Organisation. Despite receiving special economic zone status from the government, the project has faced environmentalist criticism.

Conservationists are worried about the potential harm to the local ecosystem in Gunung Gede Pangrango, which supports endangered species like the Javan leopard and silvery gibbon. The Indonesian Environment Ministry stressed the need for business ventures to prioritize environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)