Yogi Adityanath's Nostalgic Return: A Family Wedding, School Visit, and Community Engagement

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended his niece's wedding in Pauri, Uttarakhand, in a ceremony kept private from the media. Among those present were his Uttarakhand counterpart, Pushkar Singh Dhami, and State Education Minister, Dhan Singh Rawat, who extended their blessings to the couple.

Adityanath's visit wasn't limited to the wedding. His agenda included visits to his alma maters—a government primary school in Thangar and a junior high school in Kandi, the village of his guru Mahant Avaidyanath. These visits stirred excitement among the local communities, with school staff preparing for his interactions with students.

The Chief Minister's visit began with a tribute to his guru at Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Government College and the inauguration of a 100-feet national flag and Kisan Mela in a park named after his father. He also released a college magazine and will return to Lucknow post-visit.

