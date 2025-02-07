Left Menu

Star-Studded Nuptials: Siddharth Chopra Weds Neelam Upadhyaya

Siddharth Chopra, brother of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, tied the knot with actor Neelam Upadhyaya at a traditional Hindu ceremony in Juhu. The event saw attendance from Priyanka, her family, and other notable personalities, including Neelam's close family, with an after-party in Mumbai.

Siddharth Chopra, the younger brother of acclaimed Indian movie star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, married actor Neelam Upadhyaya in a vibrant ceremony held in Juhu on Friday.

The event, rooted in Hindu traditions, was attended by Priyanka, her daughter Malti Marie, and husband Nick Jonas, along with his parents and several notable guests, including Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha. The ceremony featured a lively baarat where family members danced joyously.

The wedding rites commenced around 6 pm, later followed by a glitzy after-party at Butterfly High restaurant in Mumbai's Oshiwara. Bridesmaid Priyanka was seen assisting Neelam towards the stage, enjoying the festivities with family and friends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

