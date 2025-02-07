Star-Studded Nuptials: Siddharth Chopra Weds Neelam Upadhyaya

Siddharth Chopra, the younger brother of acclaimed Indian movie star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, married actor Neelam Upadhyaya in a vibrant ceremony held in Juhu on Friday.

The event, rooted in Hindu traditions, was attended by Priyanka, her daughter Malti Marie, and husband Nick Jonas, along with his parents and several notable guests, including Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha. The ceremony featured a lively baarat where family members danced joyously.

The wedding rites commenced around 6 pm, later followed by a glitzy after-party at Butterfly High restaurant in Mumbai's Oshiwara. Bridesmaid Priyanka was seen assisting Neelam towards the stage, enjoying the festivities with family and friends.

