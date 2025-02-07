Elton John Reveals Surprising Relationship with His Classic Hits

Legendary singer-songwriter and pianist, Elton John, has recently opened up about his unusual listening habits regarding his iconic discography. In an interview, John confessed, "I wouldn't go and put my old music on," shedding light on his preference to distance himself from his earlier works.

The music icon recounted a rare exception when he had to approve a live album recorded at The Rainbow in 1977 with Ray Cooper, noting his amazement at the music's quality. "I was quite surprised how good it was," he admitted modestly, as he revisited past performances for the 2024 documentary Elton John: Never Too Late.

Elton John described how revisiting his classics brought back a flood of memories. "What I was most surprised about is that the music we made from 1970 - 1975 was so good," he expressed. Despite producing 13 albums and numerous singles during that era, John seldom listens to his old records, preferring not to dwell on his past achievements.

For John, avoiding footage of himself, including performances of hits like "Candle in the Wind," is a common practice. "I never watch anything about me because I just don't like to look at myself very often," he revealed, emphasizing his disinterest in basking in past success.

Reflecting on the documentary about his career, John confessed initial apprehension that transformed into appreciation. "The second time I saw it, I really loved it," he reportedly stated. The documentary encapsulates his career's essence, reinforcing that indeed, 'it's never too late.'

(With inputs from agencies.)